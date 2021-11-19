 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky won't let Cornhuskers ruin his date
Phil Hands Bucky Billboard -- Nebraska

Bucky welcomes the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Camp Randall for the Badgers' final home game of the year on Saturday. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Saturday's Badgers game against Nebraska
