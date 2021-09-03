The Badgers kick off the 2021 football season by welcoming the Penn State Nittany Lions to Camp Randall. Watch the video below to see how Phil Hands creates this cartoon.
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky welcomes the Nittany Lions
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ron Johnson gets caught telling the truth in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Tommy Thompson stands up to Republican lawmakers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
President Biden's main priority is saving face in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
$100 gift cards reward irresponsible Wisconsin residents who aren't yet vaccinated in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane welcome back students in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss different styles of barbecue in this week's Mendota Marsh.