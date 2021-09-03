 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky welcomes the Nittany Lions
Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky welcomes the Nittany Lions

Phil Hands Bucky Billboard -- Penn State

The Badgers kick off the 2021 football season by welcoming the Penn State Nittany Lions to Camp Randall. Watch the video below to see how Phil Hands creates this cartoon. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws his first Badgers Game Day cartoon of the year

A look back at Madison-based comic strip Mendota Marsh

Check out this collection of Mendota Marsh, the local comic strip by State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands. 

Politics