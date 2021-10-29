 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky spooks the Hawkeyes
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky spooks the Hawkeyes

  • 0
Phil Hands Bucky Billboard -- IOWA

The Badgers host the Hawkeyes of Iowa on Saturday in a Big Ten showdown that could make or break each team's season.  

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a Halloween-themed Game Day cartoon featuring Bucky Badger as a scarecrow.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics