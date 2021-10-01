 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky nurses a hangover
Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky nurses a hangover

Phil Hands Bucky Billboard -- Michigan

Bucky and the Badgers welcome the University of Michigan Wolverines to Camp Randall on Saturday. Hopefully the Badgers can bounce back after an embarrassing loss to Notre Dame last weekend. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest Game Day cartoon featuring Bucky Badger
