Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky makes Washington State do silly cougar tricks

Bucky and Wisconsin Badgers host the Washington State Cougars Saturday at Camp Randall.
Phil Hands: Badgers football 2019
Bucky bangs Purdue's big drum
Bucky prepares for the corn huskers
Bucky broasts the Iowa Hawkeyes
Bucky takes a bite out of Ohio State
Sparty won't ruin homecoming party
Kent State Golden Flashes crash into Bucky
Bucky won't let Northwestern ruin his season
Bucky finds Michigan adorable
Bucky runs past Central Michigan
Bucky fights the University of South Florida Bulls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!