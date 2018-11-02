Try 1 month for 99¢
Rutgers would prefer a dragon
Buy Now

The Scarlet Knights from Rutgers head to Camp Randall this weekend to take on the vicious Badgers. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editorial Cartoonist and Features Assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal

View comments