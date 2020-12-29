 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky hopes to emerge victorious from the Mayo Bowl
The Badgers take on the Demon Deacons of Wake Forrest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Badgers are heavy favorites.  

