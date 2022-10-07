Bucky Badger and new coach Jim Leonhard try to the right the ship against Northwestern this week.
Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky changes course
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fired football coach Paul Chryst is still getting paid in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Republicans refuse to leave positions of power in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Badgers host Illinois to open up their Big Ten season at home on Saturday at Camp Randall.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
The courageous women of Iran protest against an oppressive regime in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox goes shopping for Halloween candy in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Declassifying with thought won't work for Trump in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Mandela Barnes isn't radical compared to Ron Johnson in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.