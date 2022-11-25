 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Bucky Bunyan wants his axe back

  • 0
Bucky vs. Minnesota

The Badgers host the Golden Gophers of Minnesota at Camp Randall for the final regular season game of the year. Hopefully, Wisconsin can salvage a disappointing season by winning back the Paul Bunyan axe trophy. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office

2022 Game Day Cartoons

Get caught up with all of Phil Hands game day cartoons from Bucky's 2022 football season. 

1 of 12
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics