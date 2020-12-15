 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Bonfire of ballots thwarted by high court justices
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to throw out some 220,000 absentee ballots in the liberal strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee Counties. Sadly, the decision was not unanimous. Three conservative justices were just fine with Trump's effort to change the voting rules after the fact and torch thousands of legally cast ballots. 

