Hands on Wisconsin: Bloomberg's big bucks may sink moderate Democrats
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is upending the Democratic primary by investing hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal fortune into his campaign. His candidacy may sink the ambitions of other moderates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. 

