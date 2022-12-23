Hands on Wisconsin: Blizzard calls Rudolph into action

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
As people travel in blizzard conditions this Christmas season, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer is needed more than ever.
