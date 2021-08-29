 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: Big government Republicans micromanage UW
0 comments
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Big government Republicans micromanage UW

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, wants to force the University of Wisconsin System to have all of their COVID protocols go through his Senate committee. The anti-science conservatives on the committee will likely block any effort to impose a mask mandate and vaccine requirements on UW campuses.

Former Republican governor and current UW System President Tommy Thompson has told Republican lawmakers to back off. He has rightly asserted that the UW System president has the authority to set health policies that are best for campuses. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics