Hands on Wisconsin: Big government Republicans micromanage UW

State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, wants to force the University of Wisconsin System to have all of their COVID protocols go through his Senate committee. The anti-science conservatives on the committee will likely block any effort to impose a mask mandate and vaccine requirements on UW campuses.
Former Republican governor and current UW System President Tommy Thompson has told Republican lawmakers to back off. He has rightly asserted that the UW System president has the authority to set health policies that are best for campuses.