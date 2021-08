Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan led to a rapid collapse of the nation and a stunning victory for the Taliban.

Now American citizens and Afghan allies are frantically trying to leave the country, creating scenes of chaos at the airport in Kabul. It appears the Biden administration has botched both the withdrawal and the evacuation. At this point, all President Biden can do is try to save face.