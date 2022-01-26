As Russian forces are staging near the border of Ukraine, a British intelligence report claims that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planning to install a puppet government in Kyiv that will be loyal to the Kremlin.
Just In
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Biden is OK with Kermit in Kyiv
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin Republicans have used gerrymandering, dark money and voting restrictions to cheat the people of Wisconsin for a long time in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs more than natural immunity to defeat the 49ers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The pot calls the kettle black in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Lewis Crane and Oscar Fox go to a Badgers basketball game at the Kohl Center in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …