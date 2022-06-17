 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Biden gets chased by big bear market

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The stock market has slumped recently and the S&P 500 officially entered bear market territory, meaning it has lost 20% of its recent value. While President Joe Biden isn't entirely responsible for the downturn, his earlier economic stimulus packages have helped fuel the inflation that is damaging the economy.  

