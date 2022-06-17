The stock market has slumped recently and the S&P 500 officially entered bear market territory, meaning it has lost 20% of its recent value. While President Joe Biden isn't entirely responsible for the downturn, his earlier economic stimulus packages have helped fuel the inflation that is damaging the economy.
Hands on Wisconsin: Biden gets chased by big bear market
