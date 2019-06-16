President Donald Trump has been comparing Democratic front runner Joe Biden to Hillary Clinton. On the campaign trail, Biden has focused his attacks on the president, ignoring the other 23 Democratic primary candidates.
topical
President Donald Trump has been comparing Democratic front runner Joe Biden to Hillary Clinton. On the campaign trail, Biden has focused his attacks on the president, ignoring the other 23 Democratic primary candidates.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.