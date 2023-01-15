 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Biden and Trump are apples and oranges

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Joe Biden is in trouble after classified documents were found in his office in Washington and home in Delaware. Republicans are understandably comparing this incident to former President Donald Trump's mishandling of classified documents, which culminated with an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence.

But the situations are very different. Biden has immediately handed over documents that were possibly taken by accident. Trump fought tooth and nail to not hand over the document, leading to an FBI raid to seize them.  

