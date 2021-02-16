 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Assault on democracy goes unpunished
Hands on Wisconsin: Assault on democracy goes unpunished

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The vote to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial was 57-43, which didn't meet the two-thirds majority necessary for conviction. Trump has not yet been held accountable for the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Many of the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed that Trump was responsible for the insurrection, but made the dubious argument that they couldn't convict a former president. Never mind that McConnell stalled holding the trial until after Trump left office. 

