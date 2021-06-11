 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Anti-vaxxers rain on Joe Biden's Fourth of July celebration
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Joe Biden set a goal to give 70% of Americans at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. While there is plenty of vaccine to go around, vaccine hesitancy fueled by misinformation has squashed demand for the shots. It doesn't look like the United States will achieve this attainable goal.  

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon. 
