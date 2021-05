Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

We have enough vaccine available to crush COVID-19 in this country once and for all, but too many people are refusing to get the jab.

Some believe bizarre conspiracies, some doubt the science, and some are just hesitant. But if a large percentage of our population doesn't get vaccinated, the virus may continue to circulate, mutate and create variants that can endanger everyone -- even those who are vaccinated.