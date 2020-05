Hands on Wisconsin: America reacts to Space X launch delay

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Bad weather in Florida scrubbed the anticipated launch of Space X's Falcon-9 rocket, which would have been the first time a private company launched American astronauts into space. While the weather is notoriously spotty in Florida, in this these hyper-partisan times we know it's somebody's fault.