Hands on Wisconsin: America has to be the home of the brave

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois. America is only nation in the world that is regularly terrorized by random mass gun violence. This is clearly related to easy access to high-powered assault rifles. If we want these mass tragedies to end, lawmakers will have to make it more difficult for disturbed young men to purchase these deadly weapons. 

