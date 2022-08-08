Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will have to pay some $49.3 million in damages after claiming for years that the massacre of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax designed to increase calls for gun control. He even accused the grieving parents of the victims of the massacre of being actors. He has since had to admit that the shooting did in fact occur.
topical alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Alex Jones' lies lead to long price tag
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lewis Crane plays guitar for Oscar Fox in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
The Republicans calling to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election don't want to overturn their own electoral victories that year.
Climate changes is more troubling than inflation or price of gas in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Trump is not the center of the universe in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law is out of date in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss all the things they haven't done this summer in this week's Mendota Marsh.