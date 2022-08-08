 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Alex Jones' lies lead to long price tag

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will have to pay some $49.3 million in damages after claiming for years that the massacre of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax designed to increase calls for gun control. He even accused the grieving parents of the victims of the massacre of being actors. He has since had to admit that the shooting did in fact occur. 

