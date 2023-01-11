A system outage caused the Federal Aviation Administration to ground thousands of flights Wednesday morning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded. This comes a few weeks after bad weather over the Christmas holiday cancelled tens of thousands of flights leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday travelers stuck in airports.
topical alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Air travel becomes "Wheel of Fortune"
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans push for tax cuts for the wealthy in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Green Bay Packers follow the yellow brick road to the playoffs in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy is giddy to become the next speaker of the House in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …