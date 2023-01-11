 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Air travel becomes "Wheel of Fortune"

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

A system outage caused the Federal Aviation Administration to ground thousands of flights Wednesday morning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded. This comes a few weeks after bad weather over the Christmas holiday cancelled tens of thousands of flights leaving hundreds of thousands of holiday travelers stuck in airports. 

