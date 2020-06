Hands on Wisconsin: After rioting Downtown Madison shows its true self

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Peaceful protests calling for justice for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed in police custody, were marred by rioting and looting. In true Madison spirit, however, hundreds of volunteers showed up Downtown after the chaos to clean up the mess.