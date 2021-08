Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Joe Biden has removed all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and without the support of the U.S. military, the pro-Western government in Kabul fell to the Taliban in a matter a weeks.

During the United States' 20-year mission in the country, a generation of young women and girls were able to get an education and work in many parts of society. Now their future is bleak under the fundamentalist rule of the Taliban.