Hands on Wisconsin: Aaron Rodgers is superspreader MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to sit out Sunday's game -- at the very least.
The positive test came as a surprise since Rodgers had claimed this summer that he was fully immunized. But it sounds like he tried an alternative method of immunization, never received an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, and wasn't considered vaccinated by the NFL.
Rodgers' selfish and reckless behavior has put the Packers season, and the health of his teammates, in jeopardy.