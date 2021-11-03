 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: Aaron Rodgers is superspreader MVP
alert top story

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to sit out Sunday's game -- at the very least.

The positive test came as a surprise since Rodgers had claimed this summer that he was fully immunized. But it sounds like he tried an alternative method of immunization, never received an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, and wasn't considered vaccinated by the NFL.

Rodgers' selfish and reckless behavior has put the Packers season, and the health of his teammates, in jeopardy. 

