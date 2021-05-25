 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Aaron Rodgers has forgotten that fans make the Packers great
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

In a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers said the Packers' front office has forgotten that "people" are what make the organization great. It appears that Rodgers has forgotten that the people who make the organization great are the fans.  

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon
