In a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers said the Packers' front office has forgotten that "people" are what make the organization great. It appears that Rodgers has forgotten that the people who make the organization great are the fans.
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Aaron Rodgers has forgotten that fans make the Packers great
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dane County's mask mandate isn't over yet in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Kids roll up sleeves to fight the coronavirus in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
It's true that Hamas militants initially launched rockets into Israel, tragically killing around a dozen Israelis. But more than 200 Palestini…
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane anticipate live music in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Anti-vaxxers are wolves in sheep's clothing in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.