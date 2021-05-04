Aaron Rodgers is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, and is universally beloved (even idolized) across Wisconsin. But apparently he is unhappy in Green Bay and wants to be traded to another team. That's no way to endear oneself to a loyal fan base.
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Aaron Rodgers gets some cheese with his whine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Washington D.C. has been denied equal citizenship in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Getting back to "normal" is a cause for celebration for Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane in this week's Mendota Marsh.
The vaccine skepticism pushed by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, will allow COVID-19 to continue to burn through communities like wildfire.
Now that COVID-19 vaccines are nearly readily available, some are expressing hesitancy about getting the shot.
Body-worn cameras make justice easier in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands