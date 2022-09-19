Hands on Wisconsin: Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers still own the Bears

After a disappointing first game, the Green Bay Packers bounced back to trounce their most bitter rivals, the Chicago Bears. Running back Aaron Jones had a particularly good game. Maybe the season won't be so bad after all.
