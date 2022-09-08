 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96 after serving as Queen for more than seven decades. All of Great Britain mourns her death, including her beloved Corgis. 

