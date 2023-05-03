The impending debt ceiling crisis could be coming more quickly than expected, but Republicans don't seem to think defaulting on our debt is a big deal. They'd be wise to heed the advice of old Jedi Master Joe Biden. May the fourth be with you.
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
The impending debt ceiling crisis could be coming more quickly than expected, but Republicans don't seem to think defaulting on our debt is a big deal. They'd be wise to heed the advice of old Jedi Master Joe Biden. May the fourth be with you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.