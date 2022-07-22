The United Kingdom and Europe suffered through a massive heatwave this week. The triple-digit temperature are especially devastating in cities where few residents have air conditioning.
Just In
Hands on Wisconsin: A hot time in jolly ol' England
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law is out of date in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Drop boxes get blamed for election doubts in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Steven Spielberg tries to help Gov. Tony Evers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane celebrate Madison's ranking as the second fittest city in America in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Trump is not the center of the universe in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Democrats want Biden to make reelection plans known in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Legislative branch is a constricting serpent in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane visit The Glen Golf Park in this week's Mendota Marsh.