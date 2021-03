Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Everyone is talking about Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While it sounds like the couple was mistreated by the tabloid press and wasn't supported by the royal family, it's important to keep things in perspective.

Too many children in our wealthy nation are suffering from homelessness. It's hard to succeed at anything when you don't have a roof over your head. Let's show a little compassion and concern for these children too.