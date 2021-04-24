 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: A brief history of Wisconsin politics since 2018
Hands on Wisconsin: A brief history of Wisconsin politics since 2018

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Wisconsin politics in the last three years can be summed up pretty briefly. Any time Gov. Tony Evers tries to do anything the Republicans demand legislative oversight. They don't exactly play nicely together.  

