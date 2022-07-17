 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: 1849 abortion law doesn't respect women

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers immediately stopped providing services in Wisconsin. They feared that an 1849 state law outlawing abortion is still on the books. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, have rightly challenged the law, but the lawsuit will take months to wend its way through the courts. 

The law should be struck down. It was passed at a time when women weren't even allowed to vote in Wisconsin. I don't think anybody wants to return to that era. 

