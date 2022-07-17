Hands on Wisconsin: 1849 abortion law doesn't respect women

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers immediately stopped providing services in Wisconsin. They feared that an 1849 state law outlawing abortion is still on the books. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, have rightly challenged the law, but the lawsuit will take months to wend its way through the courts.