Free speech maintains democracy, in Guy Parsons' latest political cartoon Apr 22, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: Could Tommy have won the Republican primary? Tommy Thompson decides not to run for governor in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman accuses the Easter Bunny of hiding votes Michael Gableman questions the Easter Bunny about voter fraud in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. MENDOTA MARSH: Ride the wave Oscar and Lewis start planning for summer in this week's Mendota Marsh. Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden ignores his role in inflation Joe Biden's bulldozer of cash helps create inflation crisis in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Bunnies sample cheese bread in this week's contest Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also … Hands on Wisconsin: School children are pawns in the culture wars Republicans use school children as pawns in their culture wars in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. CPA says taxpayer can't claim a dependent, in John Darkow's latest political cartoon Putin spins sinking battleship, in Jeffery Koterba's latest political cartoon Can Twitter get any worse with Elon Musk in charge? -- Dave Whamond's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden doesn't deserve blame (or credit) for gas prices In reality, President Joe Biden's policies have little to do with the price of a gallon of gas.