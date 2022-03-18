Flattery won't work with Putin, in John Darkow's latest political cartoon

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Shady government officials block access to public records in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Baseball is finally back on track in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Aaron the leprechaun gets the pot of gold in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Vladimir Putin targets women and children first in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Gableman has used his investigation into the 2020 election to raise his national profile in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss changes to Madison's bus system in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Higher gases may unfortunately diminish support for Ukraine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.