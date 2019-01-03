Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:
Subscribe today for unlimited access
✓ Unlimited access to madison.com and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
SPECIAL OFFER Try 1 month of Digital Plus for 99¢ Cancel anytime ✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition (PDF of newspaper) ✓ Unlimited articles, complete access to madison.com and apps ✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Sunny. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 3, 2019 @ 1:00 pm
Letters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged.