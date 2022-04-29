Democrats are definitely keeping their mask on, in Rick McKee's latest political cartoon Apr 29, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman the clown continues to embarrass Wisconsin Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Penguins pity Dane County Zoo staff Penguins are grateful they don't have to work at the Dane County Zoo in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Elon Musk will decide which speech is free Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, buys Twitter in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands COVID is free to move about the cabin, in John Darkow's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Joe Biden ignores his role in inflation Joe Biden's bulldozer of cash helps create inflation crisis in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Republicans institute a new oath, in Christopher Weyant's latest political cartoon Earth's heat is magnified, in Pat Bagley's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Could Tommy have won the Republican primary? Tommy Thompson decides not to run for governor in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Free speech maintains democracy, in Guy Parsons' latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman accuses the Easter Bunny of hiding votes Michael Gableman questions the Easter Bunny about voter fraud in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.