 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID tops podium in this week's caption contest
0 comments

COVID tops podium in this week's caption contest

  • 0
Olympic You Toon

Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also receive a signed print of the cartoon by artist Phil Hands.

Send your suggested caption or captions to YouToon@madison.com. Please write “You Toon” in the subject line of the email and include your full name, address and phone number for verification.

Editorial cartoonist Phil Hands reads every entry and picks a dozen or more submissions he thinks are best. Then a group of judges including State Journal editors and staff vote on a winner.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics