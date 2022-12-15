Chuck Schumer changes his wardrobe, in Steve Kelley's latest political cartoon

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Opposing green energy technology means you end up with coal in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Republicans are haunted by the ghosts from "A Christmas Carol" in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Donald Trump plays the Terminator in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Supreme Court election is a snow globe filled with cash in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Face coverings in China stop the spread of the virus and free speech in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Family is thankful for the Respect for Marriage Act in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.