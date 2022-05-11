Biden shrinks with the economy in Adam Ziglis' latest political cartoon

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Michael Gableman and Ron Johnson embarrass the state of Wisconsin in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Tommy Thompson's advice to candidates gets the "OK, boomer" retort in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Folks fight over the future or medians in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Lewis Crane's nephew steps up to the plate in this week's Mendota Marsh.
The U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to overturn Roe V. Wade in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, buys Twitter in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.