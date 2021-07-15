Batman doesn't need to wear a mask, in Peter Kuper's latest political cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, used a vulgarity to describe climate change at recent luncheon with Republicans.
Recounts, investigations and court cases have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Sharks wouldn't enjoy Madison's cuisine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane enjoy a meal outdoors in this week's Mendota Marsh.
The Legislature is pushing through a bill that would require "truth in labeling." This law wouldn't allow vegan or vegetarian products to use …