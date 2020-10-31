 Skip to main content
Bascom Hall squirrels perch on Honest Abe in this week's cartoon caption contest
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also receive a signed print of the cartoon by artist Phil Hands.

Send your suggested caption or captions to YouToon@madison.com. Please write “You Toon” in the subject line of the email and include your full name, address and phone number for verification. You also can mail an entry to You Toon, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.

Editorial cartoonist Phil Hands reads every entry and picks a dozen or more submissions he thinks are best. Then a group of State Journal editors votes on a winner.

