Weather Alert

...STRONG GUSTY WINDS AHEAD OF A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WALWORTH...EASTERN ROCK...SOUTHWESTERN RACINE...SOUTHWESTERN WAUKESHA...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND WESTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES... AT 837 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR EDGERTON TO CLINTON TO NEAR MARENGO. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THE STRONG WINDS OUT AHEAD OF THE LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL LIKELY OCCUR WITH LITTLE OR NO RAIN. THOSE OUTDOORS SHOULD SEEK SHELTER BEFORE THE RAIN ARRIVES! LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JANESVILLE, WHITEWATER, FORT ATKINSON, ELKHORN, DELAVAN, LAKE GENEVA, TWIN LAKES, MILTON, EDGERTON, EAST TROY, PADDOCK LAKE, WILLIAMS BAY, CAMP LAKE, GENOA CITY, WALWORTH, SILVER LAKE, CLINTON, PALMYRA, FONTANA-ON-GENEVA LAKE AND SHARON. PERSONS IN CAMPGROUNDS SHOULD CONSIDER SEEKING STURDY SHELTER UNTIL THESE STORMS PASS. THE WIND WILL LIKELY ARRIVE BEFORE ANY RAIN, SO SEEK SHELTER EARLY!