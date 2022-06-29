Airline recruits more pilots, in Chip Bok's latest political cartoon Jun 29, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: Madison diocese drives progressives from flock The Catholic flock in Madison gets smaller in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: End of Roe means fewer rights for women The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Pillow Guy interrupts pillow talk at the Clarence Thomas residence, in John Deering's latest political cartoon Dogs fear fireworks in this week's You Toon caption contest Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also … The GOP gives Trump a big thumbs-up, in Walt Handelsman's latest political cartoon MENDOTA MARSH: So much extremism Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane are upset about extremism in this week's Mendota Marsh. The judicial branch topples tree, in Jeff Koterba's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Recession roars back to life Phil Hands gets to draw a dinosaur in his latest cartoon. Hands on Wisconsin: Loyal supporters were robbed by Trump Thanks to the Jan. 6 committee hearings we are learning that President Donald Trump defrauded thousands of his loyal supporters. He raised hun… Police officer investigates high gas prices, in John Darkow's latest political cartoon