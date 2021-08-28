Opinion | For the rights of humans and nature, Line 3 fight must continue

People who grow and harvest food know the many ways that nature communicates. For instance, if you plant corn but no cobbs appear, then you are being told that there’s probably a lack of nitrogen in the soil. Likewise, when your tomato plants turn yellow and die before they should, you may have a problem with water.

These conversations show how a continuous dialogue takes place between farmers, ranchers and gatherers, and the land, water and air that connect us together in the food system.

Such a recognition, in the most basic way, is part of the lawsuit that has been filed by the White Earth Band of Ojibwe against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to halt Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline expansion. The expansion, which is currently underway and has been the focus of months of protests from Indigenous people and allies, would pump an estimated 1 million barrels of tar sands oil per day out of Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota to the Wisconsin city of Superior for processing and export.