Only Republican to vote against Act 10 says state benefited from labor peace and cooperation

Former Sen. Dale Schultz described the Act 10 saga as a major component of the end of bipartisanship in the state Legislature — a rift that still can be felt a decade later.

Schultz, a Richland Center Republican, was the only Republican in the state Senate to vote against Act 10. He recalled his disbelief when Gov. Scott Walker announced the legislation, which came just weeks after the Legislature passed several bills Walker requested to spark economic growth in the state.

“I remember ... my disbelief given the fact we had just passed legislation in a special session to help the governor get off to a good start,” Schultz said. “I couldn’t believe that it had happened.”

As tens of thousands of protesters swarmed the Capitol and Senate Democrats fled to Illinois to try to slow the bill’s progress, Schultz proposed what was ultimately a failed amendment that would have left several aspects of collective bargaining in place.

“For a while I think some people thought they might succeed, but then it became obvious that this was less about saving money and more about the ultra-conservative agenda that would destroy the tradition of labor unions and the progressive movement in Wisconsin,” he said.